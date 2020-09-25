Left Menu
COVID: 98 pc candidates for JEE-Advanced allotted exam city from top three choices, says IIT Delhi

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced exam which is conducted for admission to IITs across the country.

25-09-2020
Nearly 98 percent of candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced have been allocated examination centers from the top three choices of cities made by them during registration, according to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here which is conducting the exam. A total of 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced after qualifying the JEE-Main. The exam is scheduled for September 27.

"As many as 97.94 percent of candidates who have registered and paid the fee for IIT JEE Advanced 2020 have been allocated examination cities, which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration. The rest of 2.06 percent has also been allocated exam cities from eight choices made by them during registration," a senior official of IIT Delhi said. "The examination cities to the candidates have been finally allocated completely randomly, based on an advanced algorithm, to achieve the most efficient distribution. The algorithm also takes note of the fact that these are challenging times because of COVID-19 and physical distancing needs to be maintained at each center to ensure their safety," he added.

The official claimed that the number of exam centers has been increased from 600 last year to 1000 and the number of exam cities has also been increased from 164 to 222. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitizers at the gate, distribution of masks, and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centers across the country. While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam which is conducted for admission to IITs across the country.

