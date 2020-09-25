Left Menu
Woman accuses father of raping her for 10 yrs

In a complaint to Bhemganjmandi police station sent by post on Thursday, the woman has accused the father, an employee with the Indian Railways, of repeatedly raping her at home and at places where he was posted, they said. She also has alleged that her father attempted to sexually harass her younger sister on a number of occasions, a police official said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:42 IST
A 23-year-old woman here has accused her father of repeatedly raping her for the last 10 years, police said on Friday. In a complaint to Bhemganjmandi police station sent by post on Thursday, the woman has accused the father, an employee with the Indian Railways, of repeatedly raping her at home and at places where he was posted, they said.

She also has alleged that her father attempted to sexually harass her younger sister on a number of occasions, a police official said. The woman has written that her mother knew about the conduct of her father, but was unable to break her silence as she herself was a victim of domestic violence, the official said. Based on the woman’s complaint, the accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

He has been detained for questioning but not arrested yet, the official added. The woman was sent for medical examination and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate on September 28, police said.

