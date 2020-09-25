Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt announces second phase of online admission for classes 6-9 & 11

The Delhi government on Friday announced the second phase of the online admission process for classes 6 to 9 and 11 under "non-plan admission".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:44 IST
Delhi govt announces second phase of online admission for classes 6-9 & 11
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The Delhi government on Friday announced the second phase of the online admission process for classes 6 to 9 and 11 under "non-plan admission". Non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school i.e. students who have never gone to school or dropped out for any reason, or students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from an unrecognised school.

According to officials, the second phase has been launched to address the concerns of the parents who could not get their wards registered earlier for online admission. The registration will continue till October 3. "School allotment and verification of documents at the allotted schools is currently on for the applicants of the first phase," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. In the first phase, the total number of online applications received by the department for classes 6 to 12 is 64,995. Out of these, 64,450 students have been allotted schools. The admission process of the first phase will be over by September 30. "The admission on the basis of application received in second phase, for which the last date is October 3, will be completed by October 15 for classes 9 & 11 and October 26 for classes 6 to 8," the official said. Applicants who have applied earlier in the first phase and have been allotted schools or who are already studying or have passed the previous class from government and government aided schools of the directorate are not eligible to apply.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shanghai SIPG secure top spot in CSL's Suzhou hub

Shanghai SIPG claimed the top spot in Group B and progressed to the knockout stage of the Chinese Super League CSL with a 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan in the Suzhou hub on Friday. In a clash of the top two sides, Brazilian forward Hulk netted...

India's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark with spike of 86,052 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,57...

Delhi Capitals score 175/3 riding on Shaw's 64

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 in Delhi Capitals decent 175 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday. Shaws innings had nine fours and a six while he added 94 for the ...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch. Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020