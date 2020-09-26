Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik seeks classical status for Odissi music

Patnaik in a letter to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said, "It (Odissi music) has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic giti system of classical texts and having its own tala, different from Hindustani and Carnatic music." "No doubt Odissi music has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognised as classical music," the letter said. Patnaiks letter came a few days after the state's Heritage Cabinet approved a proposal to move the Centre seeking classical tag for Odissi Music (vocal and instrumental).

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 09:36 IST
Patnaik seeks classical status for Odissi music
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music as it has at least 2,000-years old tradition and is based on 'Shastra' having its own 'Raga'. Patnaik in a letter to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said, "It (Odissi music) has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic get a system of classical texts and having its own tala, different from Hindustani and Carnatic music." "No doubt Odissi music has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognized as classical music," the letter said.

Patnaik's letter came a few days after the state's Heritage Cabinet approved a proposal to move the Centre seeking classical tag for Odissi Music (vocal and instrumental). The chief minister in the letter said the Odisha government has already undertaken pioneering efforts to get classical status for Odissi music at an institutional level by establishing the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi with the purpose of promotion of music, dance, and drama in the state.

The state government had also established the Utkal University of Culture way back in 1999. "Odissi music has made a significant impact on Indian cultural scenario. Several Odishan playwrights, sculptors, painters, and choreographers have earned national and international fame," he said.

The chief minister said while Odissi dance has been recognized as one of the classical forms, Odissi music is yet to get the recognition as a classical form at the national level. "I would, therefore, request you to kindly appreciate our heritage, the elegant and classical elements of Odissi music, and confer classical status to Odissi music (vocal and instrumental) to fulfill the long-cherished dream of music lovers of Odisha and that of India," Patnaik said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.As per t...

CBI registers case into alleged scam in Kerala's Life Mission project

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case into the alleged scam in the Life Mission project, a Kerala government scheme to provide houses to the needy. The anti-corruption unit here has registered a case under the Foreig...

EC issues guidelines to hold free, fair and safe polls in Bihar

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India EC issued guidelines for holding a free, fair, and safe election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission of India is committed to holding a free, fair, and ...

OnePlus 8T 5G: Here's everything we know about upcoming flagship

OnePlus is prepping up to launch a new 5G flagship i.e the OnePlus 8T on October 14. Since the launch announcement, the company has been dropping several hints about the upcoming phone including its display, battery and other key specs.So h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020