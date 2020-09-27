Maha: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Aurangabad hospital

A 42-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad on Sunday morning, police said. The Paithan resident, who was admitted in GMCH on September 25 and had been shifted to the ICU on September 27, jumped off the window beside his bed around 7 am after asking for water and a paan from attendants in the ward, GMCH officials said.

He jumped from the fourth floor, GMCH Dean Kanan Yelikar told PTI. A case has been registered at Begumpura police station.