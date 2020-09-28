Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

The Edo State Government of Nigeria has postponed the resumption of all secondary and primary schools within the state by an extra one week, according to a news report by Naija News.

Edo has shifted the resumption of primary and secondary schools for the 2020/2021 academic session to Tuesday, October 6. Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy has disclosed this in an online statement.

He said, "The Edo State Government has moved the resumption of primary and secondary schools for 2020/21 academic calendar from Monday, September 28, 2020, to Tuesday, October 6, 2020."

Earlier, on September 17, Obaseki had also declared September 18, as a work-free day. This was contained in a statement titled 'Edo 2020: Obaseki declares Friday work-free day' on Thursday.

The statement noted that the declaration of a work-free day was to enable workers in the State Public Service to travel to their respective Constituencies to exercise their franchise.

It quoted the Edo State Head of Service, through the Permanent Secretary, Aziegbemhin P.E, as saying, "Sequel to the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 19, 2020, Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved Friday 18th September as a work-free day to enable workers in the State Public Service travel to their respective Constituencies to exercise their franchise.