Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students

This year, the Samsung Star Scholar program has granted 150 scholarships to new applicants from JNVs, of which 85 recipients will begin their journey across 14 different IITs and 65 at 15 different NITs across the country. Further, Samsung has renewed scholarships for 367 students, including 175 second-year students, 94 third-year students and 97 fourth-year students currently pursuing B. Tech/Dual Degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:44 IST
Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students
(Representative Image)

Samsung has extended financial support to 517 meritorious students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) via its annual scholarship program.

The Samsung Star Scholar program, launched in 2016, offers support to less privileged students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) who are pursuing a full-term B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) course from these prestigious engineering colleges in India. The program has benefitted 650 JNV students so far.

Under the program, first-year applicants are selected on the basis of their All India Rank (AIR) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) while scholarships for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year are renewed for the students who maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

At Samsung, we believe in nurturing and encouraging young talent. We have been working with JNV schools since 2013 and we are very proud of the impact our Samsung Smart Class program in these schools has made in the development of students across India. Samsung Star Scholar program started in 2016, is an extension of this effort and we are very pleased that this year despite the challenges on the ground, we have been able to reach out to these gifted students

Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President & Deputy Managing Director, Samsung India.

This year, the Samsung Star Scholar program has granted 150 scholarships to new applicants from JNVs, of which 85 recipients will begin their journey across 14 different IITs and 65 at 15 different NITs across the country. Further, Samsung has renewed scholarships for 367 students, including 175 second-year students, 94 third-year students and 97 fourth-year students currently pursuing B. Tech/Dual Degree.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Newly wed woman tortured by husband attempts self-immolation

Coimbatore, Sept 28 PTI A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said. The couple g...

Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license. The US company had challenged Transport for Londons decision in late 2019 not to r...

HC pulls up Delhi Police for forcibly evicting woman from her matrimonial home

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for forcibly evicting a woman from her matrimonial home and directed the Commissioner to take action against the officers who evicted her before the expiry of the stipulated period. ...

IPL 13: Innings by Tewatia one of the best of his lifetime, says Haryana teammate Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that he was aware of Rahul Tewatias batting ability but he was not expecting a knock of such quality from him. His remark came as Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 53 runs as Rajasthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020