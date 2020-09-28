Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students

Samsung has extended financial support to 517 meritorious students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) via its annual scholarship program.

The Samsung Star Scholar program, launched in 2016, offers support to less privileged students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) who are pursuing a full-term B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) course from these prestigious engineering colleges in India. The program has benefitted 650 JNV students so far.

Under the program, first-year applicants are selected on the basis of their All India Rank (AIR) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) while scholarships for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year are renewed for the students who maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

At Samsung, we believe in nurturing and encouraging young talent. We have been working with JNV schools since 2013 and we are very proud of the impact our Samsung Smart Class program in these schools has made in the development of students across India. Samsung Star Scholar program started in 2016, is an extension of this effort and we are very pleased that this year despite the challenges on the ground, we have been able to reach out to these gifted students Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President & Deputy Managing Director, Samsung India.

This year, the Samsung Star Scholar program has granted 150 scholarships to new applicants from JNVs, of which 85 recipients will begin their journey across 14 different IITs and 65 at 15 different NITs across the country. Further, Samsung has renewed scholarships for 367 students, including 175 second-year students, 94 third-year students and 97 fourth-year students currently pursuing B. Tech/Dual Degree.