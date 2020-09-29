Cos made 2,923 job offers to CA students during campus placement this year: ICAI

Left Menu
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Tuesday said a total of 2,923 job offers were made by companies during campus placement to its newly qualified students this year, and the average annual salary offered was Rs 8.91 lakh.

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Tuesday said a total of 2,923 job offers were made by companies during campus placement to its newly qualified students this year, and the average annual salary offered was Rs 8.91 lakh. Job offers this year were 37 per cent higher compared to offers made in August-September period of 2019.

Generally, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organises campus placement sessions twice every year -- in February-March and August-September. However, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, only one campus placement session was organised this year.

In a release, the institute said it "reported an increase of 37 per cent in demand for newly qualified CAs for employment in industry through its campus placement programme concluded recently". The total job offers this year stood at 2,923 and the average annual salary offered was Rs 8.91 lakh. As many as 133 companies participated in the campus placement session, as per the institute.

In the session during August-September 2019, job offers stood at 2,135, while the average yearly salary was Rs 7.43 lakh. The major recruiters this year were from sectors like financial services, banking, IT, BPO and CA firms.

"... as the pandemic has restricted the physical movement towards organising any event/campus placement , the institute taking note of all the factors and not letting the newly qualified CAs miss the opportunity, organised the first ever campus placement through virtual mode," the release said. ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta said the role of CAs is more important in the prevailing circumstances.

"Companies are looking for sound professional advisors who can manage their finances and working capital well thus providing lifeline to other functions. CAs with their education and training are best managers and complete business solution providers," he said..

