Marathwada varsity exams postponed due to staff stir

The online exams of the DrBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabadscheduled to begin on October 1 were postponed on Tuesday dueto a stir by non-teaching staff across Maharashtra

Vice Chancellor Pramod Yeole confirmed the developmentand said a new timetable will be ready in a few days

A total of 404 colleges are affiliated with theuniversity and 1.42 lakh students were supposed to appear forthese exams, university PRO Sanjay Shinde told PTI.