Business briefs 4

Under this 'Shiksa Se Samruddhi' scholarship programme, Piaggio Vehicles would fund as much as 80 per cent of the yearly course fees of selected students who have enrolled for full-time technical or vocational courses after passing their 10th or 12th standard exams, a release said. "Many deserving students drop out of formal education in India due to the lack of financial resources and institutional support.

Commercial vehicles maker Piaggio on Wednesday said it has partnered with scholarship platform Buddy4Study for launching a scholarship programme in higher studies for the children of the three-wheeler drivers in the country. Under this 'Shiksa Se Samruddhi' scholarship programme, Piaggio Vehicles would fund as much as 80 per cent of the yearly course fees of selected students who have enrolled for full-time technical or vocational courses after passing their 10th or 12th standard exams, a release said.

"Many deserving students drop out of formal education in India due to the lack of financial resources and institutional support. The COVID-19 pandemic will further aggravate this problem," said Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi. * * * Financepeer raises USD 3 mn funding from MS Fincap, others New Delhi: Financepeer, which focuses on financing education fees, said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 22 crore) in funding from Jaipur-based MS Fincap, Danube, Aar Em Ventures and others.

Angelbay Holdings, JITO Angel Network and HEM Angels also participated in this round, a statement said. Financepeer has raised a total of USD 4 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in the last two years, it added. This fresh funding will be used to bolster Education Institution partnerships from existing 1,800 schools to 5,000 schools in the next 12 months and to enhance edu-fintech product offerings, accelerate product development and enable organic growth in India, the statement said. "Raising funds during the COVID-19 pandemic depicts our strength, positivity and our commitment. During this phase, we are glad we created a positive impact in the lives of thousands of parents who were affected financially," Financepeer CEO Rohit Gajbhiye said. PTI IAS SR HRS

