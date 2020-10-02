Left Menu
India donates 41 ambulances, 6 school buses to Nepal on Gandhi Jayanti

India on Friday donated 41 ambulances and 6 school buses to several organisations working in the fields of health and education in Nepal on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. The vehicles were provided to organisations working across 30 districts of Nepal, according to a statement issued by the India embassy in Kathmandu.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:18 IST
India on Friday donated 41 ambulances and 6 school buses to several organisations working in the fields of health and education in Nepal on the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

The vehicles were provided to organisations working across 30 districts of Nepal, according to a statement issued by the India embassy in Kathmandu. India has gifted nearly 823 ambulances since 1994, including those given on Gandhi Jayanti.

However, this is the first time the embassy has gifted three different categories of ambulances — Advanced Life Support category, Basic Life Support and Common Life Support ambulances. All three categories are built as per the guidelines of Government of Nepal, the statement said. The Advanced Life Support category ambulances include equipment such as travelling ventilator, ECG, wheelchair and 4G mobile device among others.

The Common Life Support ambulances are 4 wheel drive vehicles and best suited for hilly and mountainous terrains. India donated 36 vehicles, including 30 ambulances, to various hospitals and charitable organisations of Nepal on the occasion of its 71st Republic Day on January 26 this year.

The Indian embassy here had also gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spreading across the country on the occasion PTI SBP MRJ MRJ.

