Updated: IIT Jodhpur Receives NVIDIA DGX A100 AI System in India

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IITJ) today announced the installation of two NVIDIA DGX A100 systems at the Central Computing Facility for students from all departments, including the School of AI and Data Science, making IITJ the first Academic recipient of this industry-leading AI platform in India. The DGX A100 infrastructure will be an integral resource for every department and curriculum at IIT Jodhpur since AI and analytics are essential curricular components across programs of IIT Jodhpur. NVIDIA DGX A100 is the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the world's first 5 petaFLOPS AI system. NVIDIA DGX A100 features the world's most advanced accelerator, the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, enabling enterprises to consolidate training, inference, and analytics into a unified, easy-to-deploy AI infrastructure.

IIT Jodhpur currently has strong academic programs in Biosciences/Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering., Chemical Engineering, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Management and Entrepreneurship, Humanities and Social Sciences. The addition of DGX A100 systems will facilitate different research projects currently underway at IITJ. The DGX A100 will enable IIT Jodhpur to expand its work in projects across AI, ML, Computer Vision, IoT, Sensors, Control Systems, Autonomous Systems, Cyber-Physical Systems, Robotics, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Bioinformatics, Drug Discovery, Data Analytics, Augmented and Virtual reality and many others. Students from the recently launched undergraduate and postgraduate programs in AI and Data Science will be majorly benefitted by these systems. "AI has the potential to solve some of humanity's greatest and most complex problems. However, with the ever-increasing size of data and the need for faster time to discover, AI infrastructure is critical to success. NVIDIA's DGX A100 systems will greatly augment our AI supercomputing facility and bring to our students and research partners the very best AI technology to help them succeed as they strive to be the best in the world," said Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

"IIT Jodhpur is engaged in AI research that will help solve the everyday challenges of 1.3 billion Indians. We congratulate the Institute on being one of our first DGX A100 customers in India as these systems, as part of their AI center of excellence, will help them quickly make new discoveries that help businesses and society," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia at NVIDIA.