Left Menu
Development News Edition

Updated: IIT Jodhpur Receives NVIDIA DGX A100 AI System in India

DGX A100 -- the world’s most advanced AI system -- will be accessible to all students at the campus and will facilitate advanced AI research and education Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - Business Wire India Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IITJ) today announced the installation of two NVIDIA DGX A100 systems at the Central Computing Facility for students from all departments, including the School of AI and Data Science, making IITJ the first Academic recipient of this industry-leading AI platform in India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-10-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 10:04 IST
Updated: IIT Jodhpur Receives NVIDIA DGX A100 AI System in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

DGX A100 -- the world's most advanced AI system -- will be accessible to all students at the campus and will facilitate advanced AI research and education Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - Business Wire India Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IITJ) today announced the installation of two NVIDIA DGX A100 systems at the Central Computing Facility for students from all departments, including the School of AI and Data Science, making IITJ the first Academic recipient of this industry-leading AI platform in India. The DGX A100 infrastructure will be an integral resource for every department and curriculum at IIT Jodhpur since AI and analytics are essential curricular components across programs of IIT Jodhpur. NVIDIA DGX A100 is the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the world's first 5 petaFLOPS AI system. NVIDIA DGX A100 features the world's most advanced accelerator, the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, enabling enterprises to consolidate training, inference, and analytics into a unified, easy-to-deploy AI infrastructure.

IIT Jodhpur currently has strong academic programs in Biosciences/Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering., Chemical Engineering, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Management and Entrepreneurship, Humanities and Social Sciences. The addition of DGX A100 systems will facilitate different research projects currently underway at IITJ. The DGX A100 will enable IIT Jodhpur to expand its work in projects across AI, ML, Computer Vision, IoT, Sensors, Control Systems, Autonomous Systems, Cyber-Physical Systems, Robotics, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Bioinformatics, Drug Discovery, Data Analytics, Augmented and Virtual reality and many others. Students from the recently launched undergraduate and postgraduate programs in AI and Data Science will be majorly benefitted by these systems. "AI has the potential to solve some of humanity's greatest and most complex problems. However, with the ever-increasing size of data and the need for faster time to discover, AI infrastructure is critical to success. NVIDIA's DGX A100 systems will greatly augment our AI supercomputing facility and bring to our students and research partners the very best AI technology to help them succeed as they strive to be the best in the world," said Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

"IIT Jodhpur is engaged in AI research that will help solve the everyday challenges of 1.3 billion Indians. We congratulate the Institute on being one of our first DGX A100 customers in India as these systems, as part of their AI center of excellence, will help them quickly make new discoveries that help businesses and society," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia at NVIDIA. About NVIDIA NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots, and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Have fun, be sensitive: Aamir Khan gives a virtual send off to Bennett University’s Batch of 2020

One thing I want to say to all of you as you are about to start your lives - the most I have ever learned in my life is by going deeper into my own country. That has been my own learning. I have told my own kids this and every young kid who...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the del...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020