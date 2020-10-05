Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-New Zealand, Canada move to ban LGBT+ conversion therapy

New Zealand's centre-left government pledged on Monday to ban so-called LGBT+ conversion therapy if re-elected later this month as expected, following other countries that have outlawed the discredited practice. In Canada, the government reintroduced a bill last week to criminalise conversion therapy, which is any treatment designed to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:31 IST
FACTBOX-New Zealand, Canada move to ban LGBT+ conversion therapy
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

New Zealand's centre-left government pledged on Monday to ban so-called LGBT+ conversion therapy if re-elected later this month as expected, following other countries that have outlawed the discredited practice.

In Canada, the government reintroduced a bill last week to criminalise conversion therapy, which is any treatment designed to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. Here is the status of the practice in various locations around the world:

* Germany banned gay conversion therapy for under 18s, but stopped short of an outright ban. Advertising or offering the treatment can lead to fines of 30,000 euros ($32,500) or up to one year in jail. * Conversion therapy is illegal in Brazil, Ecuador and Malta.

* The United States does not have a federal ban on conversion therapy, but 20 U.S. states, including California, Colorado, New York, Washington and more recently Utah prohibit the practice to some degree. Nearly 700,000 Americans have undergone conversion therapy, half when under 18, according to the UCLA's Williams Institute. * In Canada, the cities of Vancouver and St. Albert have already banned conversion therapy while the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and Nova Scotia have restricted it. An earlier effort to ban the practice across the country failed as the parliament was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* The Australian state of Queensland passed the country's first conversion therapy ban, with jail sentences of up to 18 months for doctors and social workers involved in the practice. * Britain and Ireland have drawn up bills to outlaw conversion therapy but they have stalled. A fifth of gay, lesbian and bisexual Britons who have tried to change their sexuality have attempted suicide.

* While the treatment is illegal in Ecuador, campaigners say gay people, particularly lesbians, are forced to undergo it in secret clinics. Often admitted to clinics by their families, they endure beatings, solitary confinement, forced medication and even "corrective rape". * Brutal and extreme conversion methods including torture, forced internment, electroshock therapy and sexual violence have also been documented in countries including South Africa, the Dominican Republic and China.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi says targeting to make India a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI); expanding optic fibre network to connect all villages.

PM Modi says targeting to make India a global hub for artificial intelligence AI expanding optic fibre network to connect all villages....

Turncoat former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak fails to get nomination

Former Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak, who joined RJD around two months ago in the hope of getting assembly nomination, has been left in the lurch as his traditional Phulwari assembly constituency has gone to Grand Alliance member CPIML. CPIML ...

IBM to set up centre of excellence for AI in partnership with GeM

IT company IBM will set up a centre of excellence for artificial intelligence AI in India in partnership with Government e-Marketplace, a top official of the firm said. I am happy to announce we are creating an AI centre of excellence in pa...

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Nepal as tally nears 90,000

With no sign of slow down, COVID-19 cases in Nepal have continued to peak since the end of September as it registered a total of 2,440 new cases in the last 24 hours. In a regular press briefing, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020