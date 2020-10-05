20 child labourers from Bihar rescued near Hyderabad, 5 held

Twenty children from Bihar were rescued from forced labour in bangle-making units near here and five people arrested on the charge of child-trafficking, police said on Monday. The rescued children were sent to a home for rehabilitation, the police said.

Based on information, police and officials from government departments raided three premises in suburban Balapur and rescued the children, they said. The child labourers were brought here by the accused after paying a meagre sum low amount to their parents by taking advantage of their financial status and were forced to work from 6 am to 11 pm, they said.

The children were detained in the units and served stale food in congested rooms where they stayed, according to a press release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.