Nigeria: President Buhari approves special salary scale for teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country. He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme was to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

Adamu in Abuja at the commemoration of the World Teachers Day on Monday has also said that the payment of stipends to Bachelor of Education students as well as granting them automatic employment after graduation is now federal government policy,

The 2020 theme of the World Teachers' Day is Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future.

He said teachers have the power to shape and reshape the lives of young people and help learners to enhance their potentials.

"Only great teachers can produce excellent people and students that will make the future of our country great. A positive or negative influence of a teacher on any child will have an effect on that child. Therefore the federal government is ensuring quality education to access," he said.

Buhari also said his administration has resolved that quality education of teachers in terms of engagement of continued professional development has to be given priority.

"To address these challenges, my administration has approved the following for teachers and the teaching profession. That in order to attract investment in the teaching profession, the quality of the introduction of bursary award has been restored," he said.