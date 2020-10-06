Left Menu
Global Career Counsellor Program, an industry-ready course for Career Counsellors by Univariety

The new structure of the program is built to make individuals industry ready. The Global Career Counsellor program by Univariety in collaboration with University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension is Asia's first comprehensive online course for career counsellors.

- Univariety's New Course is Asia's 1st Comprehensive Online Program for Career Counsellors HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been a year of many firsts for most people. For the education sector, it was a year of significant transformation. From virtual schooling because of the pandemic to the potentially far-reaching impact of the new NEP 2020, schools, students and parents have had an eventful year. In the last 5 months, Univariety has conducted lakhs of counselling sessions and analyzed how this situation has affected students and parents. Realizing the increasing importance of reliable counselling, Univariety, India's largest career counselling and college guidance platform, has launched an initiative to make a difference in shaping the future of the country. To empower counsellors, educators and students who are looking to have a career in the career counselling field, Univariety has relaunched the Global Career Counsellor program with advanced features, learning modules and specializations to master the art of career counselling in India and across the globe. The new structure of the program is built to make individuals industry ready.

The Global Career Counsellor program by Univariety in collaboration with University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension is Asia's first comprehensive online course for career counsellors. Since its launch in 2016, the program has trained 5,270 individuals to become career counsellors. This one-of-a-kind program offers a structured form of training for individuals along with multiple resources to learn and engage with a wide network. Univariety is proud of its counsellor community which is also India's largest career counselling network. The new course offers blended learning with live workshops, interactive sessions, case-study based learning and so on. It covers real-life topics like parent counselling, interpreting psychometric test reports, marketing one's services as a counsellor, student profile building, overseas admissions and a lot more.

Career Counselling at its peak! Counsellors, educators, and aspiring counsellors, upskill oneself with the Global Career Counsellor program. About Global Career Counsellor Program The Global Career Counsellor Program by Univariety in collaboration with UCLA Extension is an all-in-one guide to learn about career counselling from techniques and trends to best practices. With over a decade of research and experience in guiding students and parents, Univariety found that India had close to zero active Career Counsellors to guide students. Univariety then collaborated with the University of California, Los Angeles Extension to create the first of its kind program for professionals who want to become Career Counsellors.

Visit here for more information: https://globalcareercounsellor.com/ About Univariety Launched in 2015, Univariety is India's foremost Career Counselling, Guidance and College Planning platform. With Info Edge (India) Private Limited as a key investor, we are a proud addition to the company's robust portfolio, which includes leading companies across Recruitment, Matrimony, Real Estate and Education. Univariety is a Blended Career Guidance Platform for Schools. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with an Enterprising Team of 100+ across India and North America, driven by one single mission: Make Career Guidance Mainstream in Schools. Univariety's unique Guidance platform offers Schools an unparalleled Service experience in the form of a comprehensive Career and College Guidance Solution for the Students, Counsellors, Parents and School Management.

