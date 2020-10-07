Education CS Magoha says grade 4, class 8 and form 4 learners to re-open school next week

Education Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, George Magoha has announced the phased re-opening of schools for Competency-Based Curriculum Class Grade 4, Class 8, and Form 4 learners on Monday, October 12, according to a news report by Capital Business.

Education CS George Magoha has announced the reopening of schools for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four learners on Monday, 12th. October, 2020 @TSC_KE @ExamsCouncil @kicd — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) October 6, 2020

In a statement on the Ministry's Official Twitter handle, Magoha has also announced the dates for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) as well as Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination.

KCPE examinations to start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021 — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) October 6, 2020

KCSE exams to start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021 — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) October 6, 2020

According to the CS, all schools will be required to strictly adhere to several protocols and guidelines, among them mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature, and observance of high levels of hygiene.

The ministry has also announced that all schools that had been used as quarantine centers have been fumigated under the supervision of the ministry of health in readiness for re-opening.

"Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school," Magoha said.