Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Navy to add over 50 vessels to its fleet, says outgoing CNS

The Pakistan Navy will add more than 50 vessels, including 20 major ships, to its fleet as part of an ambitious modernisation plan to improve its capabilities, the country's outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) said on Wednesday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:52 IST
Pak Navy to add over 50 vessels to its fleet, says outgoing CNS

The Pakistan Navy will add more than 50 vessels, including 20 major ships, to its fleet as part of an ambitious modernisation plan to improve its capabilities, the country's outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) said on Wednesday. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said in his farewell address that the Navy will induct four Chinese frigates in the next few years and as many Turkish medium-class ships between 2023 and 2025.

He said the Hangor submarine project, which is being carried out in collaboration with China, was progressing according to the plan, and four submarines were being built each in Pakistan and China. "This project will transform us from a submarine-operating Navy to a submarine-building one," Abbasi was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

A fleet of more than 50 vessels, including 20 major ships, was envisioned to improve the capabilities of the Navy, the report quoted him as saying. Abbasi formally handed over the command of the Pakistan Navy to the new naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi who assumed charge as the country's 22nd CNS on Wednesday.

A ceremony held for the change of command was held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad, the Pakistan Navy said in a statement. Admiral Abbasi said his primary focus had been on transforming the Pakistan Navy into a combat-ready force, with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence.

According to the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Niazi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and has served on various command and staff posts. His previous staff appointments include principal secretary to the chief of the naval staff, head of F-22P Mission China, deputy chief of naval staff (training and evaluation), and director-general of naval intelligence.

A graduate of Army Command and Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University, Islamabad, Niazi holds a master's degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Automation Anywhere Unveils AARI - The First Digital Assistant at Work

- AARI empowers every employee to boost their productivity BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in robotic process automation RPA, today announced AARI Automation Anywhere Robotic Interfac...

Two electrocuted to death in separate incidents in UP

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep, they said.The incident took place when the victim was worki...

Cabinet approves revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Union minister Piyush Goyal saidEstimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and t...

Govt to launch awareness campaign to check spread of coronavirus

The government would launch a campaign from Thursday to spread awareness on the measures people need to follow to check the spread of coronavirus, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020