Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland govt appeals to NSF & ENSF to call off their proposed agitation

A joint meeting has been scheduled for Friday at the Chief Secretary level between the government department and students organisations to deliberate on the issue, and only after that further decisions would be taken, Special Secretary to Government of Nagaland, Kevileno Angami said in a statement on Thursday. The ENSF preferred to remain silent on the government's request to call off the proposed agitation saying that they are yet to receive any official communication.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:21 IST
Nagaland govt appeals to NSF & ENSF to call off their proposed agitation

The Nagaland government on Thursday appealed to two major student organisations of the state to call off their proposed agitation from October 12 to demand regularisation of SSA and RMSA teachers as a meeting has been called on Friday to discuss the issue. The state government has convened a chief secretary level joint meeting between the government department and student organisatios - Naga Studentss Federation (NSF) and Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF) for regularisation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers (2010 and 2013 batches) as school education cadre, an official said.

The state government also requested the NSF and ENSF to reconsider and withdraw the proposed agitation, especially in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. A joint meeting has been scheduled for Friday at the Chief Secretary level between the government department and students organisations to deliberate on the issue, and only after that further decisions would be taken, Special Secretary to Government of Nagaland, Kevileno Angami said in a statement on Thursday.

The ENSF preferred to remain silent on the government's request to call off the proposed agitation saying that they are yet to receive any official communication. NSF president Ninoto Awomi said that it is "unsatisfied" with the government response.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand delays hosting of first foreign tourists since April

Thailand is pushing back plans to receive its first batch of foreign tourists due to administrative issues, a senior official said on Thursday, adding to uncertainty about when it will welcome back visitors vital to its economy.Processes in...

Black fly sits atop Mike Pence's white head, steals show at VP debate

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday had plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they couldnt stop the nights most talked-about intruder - a giant stray housefly that perched on Vice President Mike Pences cropped whi...

Britain's Prince William recruits celebrities to launch global environment prize

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound environmental prize on Thursday, teaming up with celebrities including footballer Dani Alves and Alibaba founder Jack Ma to launch a prize aimed at tackling the worlds climate problems....

Teen assumes Finland's PM post for a day in "Girls Takeover"

A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day for the Girls Takeover program part of the UN International Day of the Girl to raise more awareness of gender equality. Aava Murto from the small villa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020