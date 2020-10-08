Left Menu
9 MPs receive awards for their role in Parliament in advancing child rights: UNICEF

They are Lok Sabha MPs who were part of 16th Lok Sabha and have been re-elected in 17th Lok Sabha Jaskaur Meena (Dausa, Rajasthan), Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Andaman and Nicobar) and Sudhakar Shrangare (Latur, Maharashtra) received the award for their performance in raising child rights issues in the 17th Lok Sabha (Monsoon and Winter sessions 2019 and Budget session 2020).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:00 IST
Nine MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha received the 'Parliamentarians' Group for Children' (PGC) awards in recognition of their role in Parliament in advancing the rights of children in India, the UNICEF said

Arvind Sawant (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Heena Gavit (Nandurbar, Maharashtra) and Jugal Kishore Sharma (Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir) received the awards for their performance in the 16th Lok Sabha (Monsoon and Winter sessions of 2018 and Budget session 2019), the UNICEF said in a statement. They are Lok Sabha MPs who were part of 16th Lok Sabha and have been re-elected in 17th Lok Sabha

Jaskaur Meena (Dausa, Rajasthan), Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Andaman and Nicobar) and Sudhakar Shrangare (Latur, Maharashtra) received the award for their performance in raising child rights issues in the 17th Lok Sabha (Monsoon and Winter sessions 2019 and Budget session 2020). Rajya Sabha MPs Jharna Das Baidya (Tripura), K K Ragesh (Kerala) and Sanjay Singh (NCT Delhi) received the award for their overall performance and efforts in the Upper House from 2018 to 2020, the UN's child rights body said. The UNICEF said the awardees are selected using a transparent and rigorous statistical methodology based on carefully observed performance parameters. The parameters are derived from the three important pillars of parliamentary functioning, i.e., parliamentary questions, debates and private member legislations to capture the performance of MPs across broad outputs, namely, child health, child education, child nutrition and child rights, it said. Awardees are selected based on their work on child and adolescent related issues with a focus on children health, education, nutrition, water and sanitation etc, it added.  PGC awards organised by PGC, a platform by Parliamentarians working towards realising child rights, are supported by Swaniti Initiative and UNICEF.

