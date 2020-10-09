Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM appeals to parents not to heed to speculation on reopening of schools

The health and safety of our children is very important to us," Kumar said in a Facebook post. His comment came against the backdrop of two former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy asking the government not go open the schools in view of coronavirus cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:42 IST
Karnataka CM appeals to parents not to heed to speculation on reopening of schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people not to pay heed to the speculation about reopening of schools amid the coronavirus scare. In a statement, Yediyurappa said there has been debate in favour of and against the reopening of schools and he has also seen the debate on the topic in the media about it.

Besides, political leaders too have expressed their views, he added. Before opening the schools, meetings will be held regarding the pros and cons with the political leaders, experts and senior officials to arrive at a decision, the Chief Minister said.

"Till then, I appeal to the parents not to heed to the speculations regarding the opening of schools and I appeal to the media to spread awareness about it," Yediyurappa said in the statement. Earlier, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too had reiterated that there was no hurry to start the schools.

"Neither our government nor the Department of Education is rushing to open schools under any circumstances. The health and safety of our children is very important to us," Kumar said in a Facebook post.

His comment came against the backdrop of two former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy asking the government not go open the schools in view of coronavirus cases. Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said the government should not be adamant on the issue or budge to pressure from some people who want to make money, and play with the lives of the children and parents.

"I will speak to the Chief Minister personally and request him not to budge to any pressure," he added. Siddaramaiah too, in his letter to Suresh Kumar, has said that under no circumstances should schools be reopened until the situation comes under control.

"I suggest that all the students should be promoted to next class in this academic year, and schools can be reopened after consulting everyone once the situation comes under control," he said and suggested that government provide necessary facilities for online classes for all students in the state. The Centre in its latest 'Unlock' directive has permitted the state government to decide on opening the schools and college from October 15, which has caused anxiety among parents as well as opposition leaders.

Kumar's earlier clarification that government was not in a hurry to open schools did not allay public fear, compelling him to issue a statement afresh. He said many ministers and lawmakers including health minister B Sriramulu, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar and Siddaramaiah had epxressed their views when he had sought their opinion on reopening the schools about nine days ago.

The Minister termed the debate around reopening of schools as unfortunate when he had only sought the public opinion which was projected as government's desire to open the schools. "This debate is recurring time and again and I am giving explanation again and again," Kumar said.

Insisting that Chief Minister Yediyurappa too had made it clear there is no rush to start the schools and colleges, Kumar said the government's next move will be taken keeping in view the interest of the children and after consulting with all.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have risen to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges.Act...

Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended thru May 2021

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York Citys biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical The Music Man into 2022.Br...

IPL 13: Some batsmen think of CSK as government job, says Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings have had the worst possible start to their campaign in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and former India opener Virender Sehwag has come down heavily on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja after th...

Top military brass discusses Ladakh situation ahead of 7th round of Corps Commander talks

The top military brass on Friday reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh as well as strategies for the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks with the Chinese PLA which is scheduled on October 12, people familiar with the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020