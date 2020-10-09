Maha cabinet subcommittee to be formed for OBCs, says Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday said a cabinet subcommittee will be formedto look into the problems faced by Other Backward Classes(OBC) communities

The subcommittee would also look into provision offunds for their welfare, adding that the health department wasthe priority for funds currently due to the coronavirusoutbreak, the CM said

Speaking to representatives from these communities,Thackeray said OBC quota will remain unchanged.