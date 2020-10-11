Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt puts reopening of primary, middle schools on hold

As the threat of coronavirus still looms large, the Madhya Pradesh government has put on hold reopening of primary and middle schools in the state for now, school educational minister Inder Singh Parmar said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-10-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:59 IST
MP govt puts reopening of primary, middle schools on hold

As the threat of coronavirus still looms large, the Madhya Pradesh government has put on hold reopening of primary and middle schools in the state for now, school educational minister Inder Singh Parmar said. Madhya Pradesh has been reporting at least 1,600 COVID-19 cases every day and the state government seems reluctant to add to the existing health crisis.

In its fresh set of guidelines issued recently, the Centre said schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones from October 15, and left the decision to implement the same on the state governments and Union Territories. "We are not going to take the risk of reopening primary (Classes 1 to 5) and middle (Classes 6 to 8) schools after October 15 for now," Parmar told PTI.

Reopening schools for primary and middle classes is too risky and if something happens to a child, the state government will be at the receiving end, he said. The state has partially reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 with limited students since September 21 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said, adding that the government may consider increasing the strength of these classes gradually.

Schools for the higher classes resumed partially with consent from parents, the minister said. The state has around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones.

While the state government seems concerned that reopening of schools may trigger a spate of infections, the primary concern of parents is the safety of their children. "Come what may, I am not going to send my daughter to school as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state," said Anup Dutta, father of a Class 7 student.

Many parents are not willing to send their children for partial classes in secondary and higher secondary schools. According to Bhopal district education officer Nitin Saxena, parents of only 5,000 students out of 40,000 studying in 132 government secondary and higher secondary schools had given consent to send their children for partial classes.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office shot dead

A man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioners office was shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city, the police said.The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed by the police.More details are awaited. ANI...

Delhi woman 'becomes' British High Commissioner for a day!

Being the British High Commissioner in India can be a hectic job, and an 18-year-old woman from the national capital experienced this when she held the post for a day. Chaitanya Venkateswaran from New Delhi had the unique opportunity to spe...

Sunil Narine reported for suspect action at IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders West Indian spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspect action during his teams IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab here and another such instance could lead him to being barred from bowling in the league. The 3...

5 dead, over dozen injured in Azerbaijan's Ganja city after rocket destroys residential building

Baku Azerbaijan, October 11 ANISputnik A rocket has hit a residential building in Azerbaijans western city of Ganja leading to the death of at least five people, the press service of Azerbaijans Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020