Vice Prez pays tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh

Vice Prez pays tribute to Nanaji DeshmukhPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 10:54 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday remembered social activist Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, recalling his passion for rural development
Deshmukh was born on this day in 1916 in Maharashtra
"He devoted his entire life in the service of the nation. His compassion for the downtrodden and passion for rural development will always remain an inspiration," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
