Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala has become first state to have hi-tech classrooms in

Making the announcement through a video conference, he said with the upgradation of all classrooms to international standards and setting up of Hi-Tech IT labs, children in the state have access to learn and grow with the help of advanced learning systems. Over three lakh digital equipment, including laptops, projectors, webcams and printers, have been provided as part of the project.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:23 IST
Kerala has become first state to have hi-tech classrooms in
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, describing it as "a proud achievement". Making the announcement through a video conference, he said with the upgradation of all classrooms to international standards and setting up of Hi-Tech IT labs, children in the state have access to learn and grow with the help of advanced learning systems.

Over three lakh digital equipment, including laptops, projectors, webcams and printers, have been provided as part of the project. "Kerala has become the first state to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools", giving a huge boost to the education sector, Vijayan said.

The government took special interest in providing education and presented before the world, a Left alternative, "a Kerala model of education for our future generations," he said. "It was the firmdecisionof the Left government to make education accessible to all sections of society. Now, all the children in the state have access to the opportunity to learn and grow with the help of advanced learning systems. It's a proud achievement for the state," the chief minister said.

According to the government, it took up the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission aimed at upgrading all classrooms to international standards and to set-up Hi-Tech IT labs. The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) was assigned the task with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). As part of the mission, currently a total of 42,000 class rooms from classes 8 to 12 have been equipped with laptops, projectors and screens and networked with school studios.

It has been ensured that all lower primary and upper primary schools have at least one smart class room with a computer lab, an official release said. All 16,030 public schools in the state are now equipped with 3,74,274 IT equipment, including 1,19,055 laptops, 69,944 multimedia projectors, 23,098 projector screens, 4,545 LED TVs, 4,578 DSLR cameras, 4,720 Full HD webcams and 4,611 multi-function printers along with high speed Broadband Internet connectivity to 12,678 schools, it said.

Vijayan said the issue of loss of an academic year due to COVID-19 was averted with the help of online classes and theschools in the state will open once the conditions become conducive. However, online classes were not an alternative to classroom learning." We were forced to do it due to the pandemic. When the situation returns to normal, schools would reopen," the Chief Minister said.

The state government had on October 4 said that in the light of the severe spread of the virus in the state schools were not likely to open at this juncture. Vijayan said the equipment have five year comprehensive onsite warranty and insurance and to address complaints, a web-portal and call centre was also functional.

He also informed that at least 1,83,440 teachers were given special training as part of implementing the digitisation mission. The Public Education Rejuvenation Mission was to transform schools into centres of excellence. This had been made possible to a large extent with concerted efforts of peoples representatives, local self-government institutions, parent-teacher associations, former students, and individuals, he added.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. KKR and RCB both have eight points from six matches. However, the Dinesh Karthik led side...

JDS president Deve Gowda dissolves Kerala unit, says state president Naidu destabilizing party

Janata Dal-Secular JDS president HD Deve Gowda has dissolved the Kerala unit of the party stating that its state president C K Naidu acted to destabilise the party. Gowda said Kerala JDS president CK Nanu has not responded to the notice ser...

Sushant case: Rhea urges CBI to act against her neighbour

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving false statements to the media to misled the investigation in the ...

N.Korea's Kim tearfully thanks troops, apologises for failures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.At a speech on Saturday d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020