Subject to SC order, UP govt clears appointment of over 31k asst teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has cleared the appointment of 31,277 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department but the final recruitment would be subject to the Supreme Court order on the issue.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has cleared the appointment of 31,277 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department but the final recruitment would be subject to the Supreme Court order on the issue. An official spokesperson said the government's decision to appoint 31,277 assistant teachers in the first phase has been taken in pursuance to the Supreme Court direction on the issue.

An interim list comprising 15,933 unreserved category candidates, 8,513 of the OBC category, 6,615 of scheduled castes category and 216 of the scheduled tribes category has been uploaded on the departmental website, the spokesman said The counselling of selected candidates would be held in various districts on October 14 and 15 and the appointment letters would be issued on October 16, the spokesman said. These appointments, however, would be subject to the final decision of the Supreme Court.

The permission of the Election Commission has been taken in this regard as notification for byelections on seven assembly seats in the state has already been issued. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last month directed the Basic Education Department to make the appointments.

The Department had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the recruitment of 69,000 teachers on January 6, 2019. A day later, the government had fixed a 65 per cent cut-off for the general category candidates and 60 per cent for the backward and other reserved category candidates. The order, however, was challenged by some students in the Allahabad High Court.

The high court on March 29 passed an order in favour of the Uttar Pradesh government on the main petition of Ram Sharan Maurya versus state government and others. Deciding on a special leave petition (SLP), the Supreme Court on May 21, 2020 directed the state government to complete the recruitment process on all posts except those of assistant teachers which are held by Shiksha Mitras," the official added.

