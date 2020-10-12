Left Menu
PM Modi to rename rural edu body after former Union minister, release his autobiography

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and also rename the Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society' on Tuesday via video conferencing, his office said. The society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and also rename the Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society' on Tuesday via video conferencing, his office said. Patil served as a Lok Sabha member for multiple terms. He died in 2016 at the age of 84.

His autobiography is titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani' (dedicating one's life for a noble cause) and is "aptly" named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives, the PMO said. It added that the Pravara Rural Education Society was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district with the aim of providing world class education to the rural masses and empower the girl child. The society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students, it said.

