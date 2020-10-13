Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia Islamic groups, students join movement to scrap jobs law

Conservative Islamic groups are among the latest to join the volatile street demonstrations, during which police fired tear gas on Tuesday to try to break up crowds, as pressure mounts on the government to repeal a law they say undermines labour rights and environmental protections. The country's largest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama, is among its opponents and says it favours conglomerates while "trampling" on the rights of working-class Indonesians.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:18 IST
Indonesia Islamic groups, students join movement to scrap jobs law
Representative image

Wearing white Islamic garb and waving red and white Indonesian flags, more than 1,000 protesters from Islamic and student groups gathered in the world's most populous Muslim nation on Tuesday to show discontent over a divisive new jobs law. Conservative Islamic groups are among the latest to join the volatile street demonstrations, during which police fired tear gas on Tuesday to try to break up crowds, as pressure mounts on the government to repeal a law they say undermines labour rights and environmental protections.

The country's largest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama, is among its opponents and says it favours conglomerates while "trampling" on the rights of working-class Indonesians. Hamdan, a 53-year-old teacher who goes by one name, said he would keep protesting until the law was repealed.

"People can't go out, some people can't even eat and unemployment is still high," he told Reuters in Jakarta. "Even my son still can't find a job." Protests against the so-called omnibus law took place in multiple locations involving thousands of Indonesians last week, some of which saw streets blocked, tyres burned and rocks hurled, leading to more than 6,000 people being detained.

"The bill will definitely affect myself, my job, my relatives, my friends and everything," said engineer Rafi Zakaria, 30. "It doesn't only affect labourers. Our students here joined the protest because they're concerned about their parents' jobs."

The law, designed to reduce red tape and attract investors, has yet to be published and the unofficial versions circulating in the media and online have led to speculation and confusion. Deputy house speaker Azis Syamsyuddin told Reuters the law would be sent to the president and made public on Wednesday.

The government is standing by the legislation and President Joko Widodo has blamed the public outcry on disinformation. Indonesia's defence minister has blamed the demonstrations on "foreign interference". "There are those who do not want to see Indonesia as conducive to investors, and want to always benefit from that," the ministry spokesperson, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, said, without elaborating.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Unviable? Wave of job losses coming as UK cuts COVID support

Like thousands of employers in Britain, Alison Griffin fears she could soon have to lay off more staff at her huge events venue when the government ends its flagship coronavirus job support programme in three weeks.A planned Oct. 1 reopenin...

Atal Innovation Mission signs SOI with CGI to rev up innovation in schools

Atal Innovation Mission AIM, NITI Aayog, has signed a Statement of Intent SOI with CGI India in order to further rev up the innovation across the schools.As part of continuous support to AIMs one of its kind Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, A...

Jio fastest mobile network with 19.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second mbps, while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom...

Spearfishing in Gaza, a living improvised under the sea

Armed with a snorkel mask and a home-made gun shaped like a trident, and dressed in a green sweatshirt and jogging pants, Ashraf Al-Amoudi goes hunting every day in the coastal waters of Gaza. He is one of scores of spear fishermen who scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020