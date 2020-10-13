No matter at motion stage will be moved in physical form in any court: HC Registrar General

Left Menu
Noting an alarming increase in the number of persons present in the courtrooms, the Calcutta High Court administration on Tuesday ordered that no matter at the motion stage will be moved in physical form in any court and warned that judicial work may be suspended without any notice if Covid protocols are not maintained.

Noting an alarming increase in the number of persons present in the courtrooms, the Calcutta High Court administration on Tuesday ordered that no matter at the motion stage will be moved in physical form in any court and warned that judicial work may be suspended without any notice if Covid protocols are not maintained. No matter at the motion stage may be moved in physical form in any court and advocates representing the Union or the State may only be physically present in the courtrooms, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said in an order that will take immediate effect in view of breach in Covid protocol inside the high court premises owing to crowding.

"It has been noticed that there has recently been a remarkable increase in the footfall in the High Court, sometimes for no purpose at all. The number of persons in the courtrooms has increased alarmingly," she said. The Registrar General requested all concerned to enter the court precincts only when absolutely necessary in order to tackle the recent spurt in Covid cases in the high court.

"If Covid protocols are not maintained, judicial work may be suspended without any notice," she said in the order. PTI AMR RG RG

