Launch a Global Medical Career with Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing to study medicine is a conscientious process. Whether it is simply a choice of career for greener pastures or a larger purpose, when it is about choosing medical studies, the decision stems from a deeper desire to serve the society by joining the healthcare sector. Medical aspirants start the process of researching the best universities to earn their medical degrees much in advance. Considering the tough competition and mentally draining experience, often they are unaware of opportunities for realizing their dream. Medical students can be an efficient contingency workforce, provided their lack of training is suitably addressed. Being capable and ready to respond to COVID-19 like pandemic situation needs crucial emphasis on disaster management and emergency medicine. The world is faced with the reality of the shortage of physicians and healthcare providers due to the challenges posed by the current epidemiological peak. From the larger perspective, it is about how the shortage of physicians worldwide is going to impact the global health scenario. A lack of training renders medical students non-essential to patient care; on the other hand, clinical training is essential to generate future responders against COVID-19. What should be the focus of medical institutions and aspiring medical students? Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) is one such renowned institute in the Caribbean that helps students from different corners of the world to fulfill their dreams of becoming doctors. For nearly two decades, the university is training future physicians and offering a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. Gaining Experience in global healthcare is the way forward. AUA provides knowledge on global healthcare through its Global Health Track, which is conducted in collaboration with Florida International University (FIU). The purpose of the Global Health Track is to support and guide students in developing expertise in global health issues with the goal of subsequent career involvement involving patient care, service, policy making, research and education at a global level.

Not all international medical universities and schools provide the opportunity to practice medicine in the US, Canada, the UK as well as in India. AUA's curriculum is evaluated regularly to ensure that it is as per the standards of its USA and Canadian counterparts. AUA has collaborations/affiliations with many foreign universities like Florida International University (in the US), The University of Warwick (in the UK), and many others. Surrounded by beautiful nature with warm hospitality received from the people of the Caribbean region, AUA surely stands out to be a place to build a career in medicine and more than 3,000 students of AUA have graduated and are practicing in the US, Canada and the UK. Manipal's AUA emphasizes the need for well-rounded doctors. Hence, equal importance is given to the academic performance as well as emotional intelligence. The admission process is holistic that considers more than just the test scores.

Alumnus Dr. Nandita Mahajan shares, "If anyone is planning to go for higher education in medicine, they should choose to go to AUA." The alumni of Manipal's AUA stand testimonial to the difference being made by this institution in India as well as India's contribution to global healthcare. The choice is usually driven by: greener pastures, studying abroad, acquiring a mere medical degree or contributing towards the larger purpose of improving the global healthcare scenario. Another alumnus Dr. Nandini Chattopadhyay reminisces, "The teaching that one receives in pre-clinical sciences in AUA, lay the foundation for clinical sciences. Everybody in AUA is always eager to help in the transition from India to Antigua and from Antigua to US. In terms of education, the quality of education as good as what one would receive in any US medical school." About Manipal's AUA AUA was founded in 2004 and has been a part of Manipal Education & Medical Group. AUA College of Medicine awards the Doctor of Medicine degree after students complete a two-year pre-clinical curriculum on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, followed by clinical rotations in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada or India at affiliated teaching hospitals. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC). Visit www.auamed.orgto learn more.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6k8eB6PD-k Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834877/MAUA_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.