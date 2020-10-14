Left Menu
Three women held for hiring proxy candidate to sit in 2018 DSSSB exam; impersonator still at large

The exams for post of assistant teacher (primary) was held between October and November 2018 in which altogether 71,912 candidates appeared, a police official said. At the examination centre, candidates had to submit the second page of their admit card which had their recent postcard size photograph for identification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police have arrested three women who had "passed" an online test by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board in 2018 for the post of a primary teacher allegedly by hiring a proxy candidate to sit in the exam, officials said Wednesday. However, the wily impersonator who took the test for these women is still to be found and a search is on to arrest her.

The selection of the three women, arrested by the crime branch on Monday, has been canceled and they have been debarred from all exams conducted by the DSSSB, they said. The exams for the post of an assistant teacher (primary) were held between October and November 2018 in which altogether 71,912 candidates appeared, a police official said.

At the examination center, candidates had to submit the second page of their admit card which had their recent postcard size photograph for identification. The DSSSB discovered that the admit cards of four selected women candidates had the photograph of the same candidate. It became evident that one person had appeared in the exam for all the four candidates.

Anil Kumar Singh, the controller of the examination, reported the matter to the police, and the first arrest was made in December 2018 but efforts were underway to arrest the rest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said none of the other three accused were available at the addresses given by them in their application forms to DSSSB.

The three women were arrested on Monday after a month-long search. Two of them told police that they had met a girl near their coaching center in Punjabi Bagh in 2018. She offered the women to arrange a proxy candidate for the test if they paid her, Singh said. The third woman disclosed that she too had met a girl when she was taking coaching classes and she offered her the same deal, he said.

