Delhi govt revises licence fees of state-owned residential accommodations

According to the PWD, the rates of servant quarters and hostel accommodation have also been revised. The rates of water charges of general pool residential accommodations from Type-I to Type-V of the Delhi government will remain the same, the order stated..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi government has increased license fees of state-owned residential accommodations, including official bungalows of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers, by up to 18 percent. The Public Works Department, which constructs and maintains the city government's buildings and residential accommodations, issued an order stating the revised rates of license fee would be effective from July 1 this year.

The license fee of the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow, where the chief minister lives, has been increased from Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,580 per month, the order stated. The license fees of bungalows of other ministers, including Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have also been increased.

An official said the PWD charges license fees for government accommodation. The department said the new rates would be applicable to all residential (general pool) accommodations.

"Departments like Delhi Police, Directorate of Training, and Technical Education...PWD Enquiry office, other departments, which have departmental pool accommodation at their disposal, are also required to follow and execute revised rates...and ensure that the latest license fee payable by the allotted is levied and collected as per this order," it stated. According to the PWD, the rates of servant quarters and hostel accommodation have also been revised.

The rates of water charges of general pool residential accommodations from Type-I to Type-V of the Delhi government will remain the same, the order stated.

