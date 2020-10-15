Left Menu
Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Updated: 15-10-2020 11:00 IST
Kenya's Teachers unions have rejected a proposal that was sent by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to increase their salaries by between 16 percent to 32 percent, accusing TSC of sneaking in a counter-proposal that did not include perks suggested by teachers, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has accused the teacher's employer of rejecting the special school, township, and postgraduate allowances.

KUPPET had pushed for a Ksh15,000 allowance for teachers in special schools. KNUT wants the basic pay raised by between 120 percent and 200 percent while KUPPET is pushing for a salary increment of between 30 percent and 70 percent.

TSC is not convinced about the 50-70 percent transport allowance increase and has asked for a 20 percent increment.

The commission had proposed that house allowances be increased by 10 percent. However, KNUT sought to have all teachers be paid according to rates in Nairobi.

According to the TSC proposals sent to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, the tutors would get a 20 percent increase for the commuter, leave, and house allowances.

Teachers in Grades C4 to D5 were supposed to get a 16 percent salary increase on their basic pay while those in Grade B5 to Grade C3 would get a 32 percent increment in a period of four years.

