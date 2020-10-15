Left Menu
Cong leader Raut writes to TN Guv on Dalit humiliation issue

Raut, who is also the AICC SCdepartment chairman, has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding stern action against the accused. The Congress leader said he was angered and pained by the humiliating treatment meted out to a democratically elected Dalit woman panchayat president in the southern state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:51 IST
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut has demanded stern action against the vice- president of a village panchayat in Tamil Nadu for allegedly forcing a Dalit woman panchayat president to sit on the floor during a meeting. Raut, who is also the AICC SCdepartment chairman, has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding stern action against the accused.

The Congress leader said he was angered and pained by the humiliating treatment meted out to a democratically elected Dalit woman panchayat president in the southern state. The incident came to light after a photograph of S Rajeswari, president of the Therku Thittai panchayat in Cuddalore district, sitting on the floor at a meeting and others on chairs, went viral on social media last week, causing an outrage.

Raut said the woman was forced to sit on the floor by village panchayatvice-president Mohan Rajan during a meeting which she was presiding. In the letter, dated October 14, he stressed on the need of immediately cancelling membership of other panchayat members and taking legal action against the main accused.

The Congress leader said he has learnt that the vice- president didn't allow her to preside over the meeting as she belonged to a Scheduled Caste. Rajan even didn't let Rajeswari hoist the national flag since she was elected as president from a reserved seat last year, Raut said in the letter.

The Congress leader requested the governor to ensure strict implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent such events and also launch awareness campaigns to end discrimination against Dalits and women..

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

