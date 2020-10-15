Tharoor's book on nationalism to be out next month

Left Menu
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said his "magnum opus" book on the theory, evolution and practice of nationalism will be out next month.

Updated: 15-10-2020 18:06 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said his "magnum opus" book on the theory, evolution and practice of nationalism will be out next month. The announcement of the book's release on November 1 by the former Union minister, known for his penchant for using uncommon English words, was met with a sharp witted response from party colleague Jairam Ramesh, who said, "Congratulations. You are superprolificexpialidocious!!" The book titled 'The Battle of Belonging', Tharoor said, is among his most "solidly researched" and "passionately-argued" works.

"My next book is due out next month -- my magnum opus on the theory, evolution & practice of nationalism, worldwide & especially in India— #TheBattleOfBelonging," he tweeted along with the publisher's description of the book. In the description, Aleph book company asked that there are over a billion Indians alive today, but are some Indians more Indian than others.

"To answer this question, one that is central to the identity of every man, woman and child who belongs to the modern Republic of India, eminent thinker and bestselling writer Shashi Tharoor explores hotly contested ideas of nationalism, patriotism, citizenship, and belonging," it said. In the course of his study, he explains what nationalism is, and can be, reveals who is anti-national, what patriotism actually means and explores the nature and future of Indian nationhood, the description of the book said.

