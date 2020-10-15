Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arun Gupta re-elected as president of Delhi Medical Council

Arun Gupta was on Thursday re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council, the medical body said. It is also responsible for settling medico-legal cases against doctors. "Arun Gupta was re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council for another term of five years," the DMC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:57 IST
Arun Gupta re-elected as president of Delhi Medical Council
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Arun Gupta was on Thursday re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council, the medical body said. The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is a quasi-judicial body with registration of more then 72,000 allopathic doctors. It is also responsible for settling medico-legal cases against doctors.

"Arun Gupta was re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council for another term of five years," the DMC said in a statement. Gupta did his post graduation in pediatrics from SS Medical College, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. He has been practicing for the last 30 years, it said. PTI KND SRY SRY

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...

Swimming-Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to...

Coronavirus exposure risk on airplanes very low, U.S. defense study finds

The risk of exposure to the coronavirus on flights is very low, a U.S. Department of Defense study released on Thursday found, a positive sign for the airline industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemics crushing effect on travel. Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020