Arun Gupta re-elected as president of Delhi Medical Council

Arun Gupta was on Thursday re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council, the medical body said. The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is a quasi-judicial body with registration of more then 72,000 allopathic doctors. It is also responsible for settling medico-legal cases against doctors.

"Arun Gupta was re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council for another term of five years," the DMC said in a statement. Gupta did his post graduation in pediatrics from SS Medical College, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. He has been practicing for the last 30 years, it said.