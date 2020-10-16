Kenya: KDF airlifts teachers to schools in Lamu in terror attack area of Lamu

After the partial resumption of learning institutes, the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has airlifted a number of teachers to various schools in Lamu, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The teachers were taken to the Boni area of Lamu, which in recent years has witnessed a number of terror attacks planned by the Al Shabaab.

Under the 'Operation Amani Boni initiative,' the teachers had been offered a chopper ride to the schools, said KDF on Thursday, October 15.

A statement from KDF read, "Air assets under Operation Amani Boni lifted teachers to Milimani, Mangai, Basuba, and Mararani Primary Schools during the first week of learning post the Covid-19 nationwide closure of schools.

"The teachers were happy to resume their duties because the schools had just re-opened in January 2020 after 6 years of closure due to insecurity. We wish the teachers and the pupils a fruitful reunion."

Milimani, Mangai, Basuba, and Mararani Primary Schools had been closed since 2014 due to a spate of terror attacks in the region, with learning only resuming in January.

Constant raids from the Al Shabaab terror group on schools in the region and threats to teachers forced them to flee.

Some of the schools in the region were looted and torched by the militants.