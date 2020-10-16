Top foreign stories at 1700

Left Menu
By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-TRUMP-CLIMATECHANGE China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has blamed countries like China, Russia and India for adding to the global air pollution and asserted that his country has the best environmental numbers.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

FGN15 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-TOWNHALLS Trump and Biden hold separate town halls in lieu of cancelled second presidential debate Greenville (US): US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent television journalists. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-CHINA-RUSSIA-ESPER China, Russia are attempting to erode hard earned gains of US: Esper Greenville (US): China and Russia are attempting to erode America's hard-earned gains as they undermine international rules, norms and use coercion against other nations for their own benefit, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 VIRUS-CHINA Improper disinfection at hospital reason for new COVID-19 cluster in China: Official Beijing: Improper disinfection at a hospital in China's Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official said on Friday. By KJM Varma FGN6 UK-INDIAN-STUDENTS Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities London: A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, according to an analysis of the first few weeks of the new academic term. By Aditi Khanna FGN1 PAK-CONVOY-ATTACK Militants ambush oil convey in Pakistan, kill 14 people Karachi: Militants ambushed a convoy of oil and gas workers escorted by paramilitary troops in Pakistan's restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, killing 14 people, including 7 soldiers.

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Latest News

Migrant evacuation flights resume from Libya, U.N. agency says

United Nations evacuation flights for migrants stuck in Libya have resumed after being suspended because of the global pandemic, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. More than 150 people from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, incl...

National T20 Cup: PCB issues warning following bio-secure breaches

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday insisted it will not allow any player or official to put at risk the health and safety of other competitors and those breaching the bio-secure protocols in the future will be sent packing from the Na...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pfizer vaccine hopes help soothe shaky markets

Hopes that Pfizer could apply for a U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in November helped soothe financial markets shaken by fears that that the resurgent coronavirus pandemic may undermine a fragile economic recovery.Wall Street fu...

FACTBOX-Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement. Following is i...
