Top foreign stories at 1700

FGN15 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-TOWNHALLS Trump and Biden hold separate town halls in lieu of cancelled second presidential debate Greenville (US): US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent television journalists. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-TRUMP-CLIMATECHANGE China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has blamed countries like China, Russia and India for adding to the global air pollution and asserted that his country has the best environmental numbers. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-CHINA-RUSSIA-ESPER China, Russia are attempting to erode hard earned gains of US: Esper Greenville (US): China and Russia are attempting to erode America's hard-earned gains as they undermine international rules, norms and use coercion against other nations for their own benefit, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 VIRUS-CHINA Improper disinfection at hospital reason for new COVID-19 cluster in China: Official Beijing: Improper disinfection at a hospital in China's Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official said on Friday. By KJM Varma FGN6 UK-INDIAN-STUDENTS Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities London: A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, according to an analysis of the first few weeks of the new academic term. By Aditi Khanna FGN1 PAK-CONVOY-ATTACK Militants ambush oil convey in Pakistan, kill 14 people Karachi: Militants ambushed a convoy of oil and gas workers escorted by paramilitary troops in Pakistan's restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, killing 14 people, including 7 soldiers. INDIND