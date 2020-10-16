Mysore varsity to confer honorary doctorate on Sudha Murty

University of Mysore on Fridaysaid it will confer honorary doctorate on Infosys Foundationchairperson and author Sudha Murty during its centenaryconvocation, which will be addressed by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on October 19

"Honourable Chancellor has approved one candidate foran honorary degree.Sudha Murty, Chairperson of InfosysFoundation, will be conferred," UOM Vice Chancellor profG Hemanth Kumar told reporters in Mysuru

He said Modi is scheduled to address the convocationdigitally.PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME