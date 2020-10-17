Left Menu
58 pc students who applied for admission to DU under first list paid their fees: Officials

The second cut-off list is expected on Saturday and might only see a marginal decline between 0.25 per cent to one per cent, stated college principals. According to data shared by the varsity, 34,814 aspirants have paid the fees out of 59,730 students who applied for admissions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:44 IST
Over 58 per cent of the students who applied for admissions under the first cut-off list have paid the fees, Delhi University officials said on Friday. The second cut-off list is expected on Saturday and might only see a marginal decline between 0.25 per cent to one per cent, stated college principals.

According to data shared by the varsity, 34,814 aspirants have paid the fees out of 59,730 students who applied for admissions. As many as 6,394 applications were approved by Friday. The fee payment window is open till midnight. This is the highest number of admissions that have taken place after the first cut-off till date. Last year, the number of admissions after the first list was close to 24,000. There are 70,000 undergraduate seats.

Kalpana Bhakuni, the principal of Kamala Nehru College, said they have closed admissions for most of the courses except programmes like Hindi and Sanskrit. There are some borderline courses like Journalism (Honours), Mathematics (Honours) and Philosophy (Honours) where some seats are vacant, she said. "Our committee will be meeting on Saturday to decide the cut-offs but it is unlikely that they will be reduced in the courses where a few seats are left. Even in BA Programme, the popular combinations are closed while slow movers like Sanskrit and Hindi are open,"she said.

At Rajdhani College, the cut-off variation is likely to be between 0.5 to 1.5 per cent, said the college principal Rajesh Giri. However, courses like BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) History, BSc (Honours) History, BSc (Honours) Mathematics and the combination of English and Economics under BA programme will not open under the list, Giri said. Lady Shri Ram College principal Suman Sharma said there will be a marginal decline in cut-offs.

The committee will be meeting on Friday to discuss what the marginal decline would be, Sharma said, adding that the college won't open the second cut-off list for Mathematics (Honours) and almost 50 per cent of combinations under the BA programme. Manoj Sinha, the principal of Aryabhatta College, said science courses like Zoology (Honours) and Botany (Honours) will see withdrawals due to NEET results being declared. "The closure for cut-off lists in the second list will happen most in North Campus colleges. The decline will be an average one per cent and in some courses it might be 1.5 per cent. "In our college, BA(Honours) Economics is closed. There are some courses which still have few seats vacant so we will open those courses with maybe with a 0.25 per cent decline," he said.

Anju Srivastava, the principal of Hindu College, said that the reduction in cut-off and the intake are parallel to each other. Even a one-mark decline, which amounts to 0.25 to 0.33 per cent, may affect the intake, Srivastava said, adding that the meeting will be held on Friday but they will have to be careful that they don't end up overadmitting students. This year, the admission process is completely online due to the pandemic situation.

