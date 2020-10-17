Left Menu
12-year-old tribal girl 'gangraped, murdered' in Jharkhand

A 12-year-old tribal girl was suspectedly gangraped and murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, following which Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked officials to take strict action in the case. An SIT has been formed to investigate the case, the officer said, adding the culprits will soon be arrested. Soren directed Director General of Police M V Rao to take strict action in the case and inform the CMO about it.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 01:27 IST
A 12-year-old tribal girl was suspectedly gangraped and murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, following which Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked officials to take strict action in the case. The body of the class 5 student, who had left home for tuition, was found behind a bush near Chidi village in Ramgarh police station area, police said.

"Prima facie, it seems the girl was gangraped and murdered. But this can be confirmed only after receiving the post-mortem examination report," Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra told PTI. An SIT has been formed to investigate the case, the officer said, adding the culprits will soon be arrested.

Soren directed Director General of Police M V Rao to take strict action in the case and inform the CMO about it. He also asked all the district administrations to punish culprits of such cases through fast track courts.

The incident has stirred political controversy in bypoll-bound Dumka assembly constituency, vacated by the chief minister himself who retained his other Barhait seat, as the opposition BJP hit out at the administration over the law and situation in the state. By-elections to Dumka and Bermo seats in Jharkhand will be held on November 3.

