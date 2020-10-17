Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women's safety campaign, in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said the movement of women police personnel in Lucknow will inculcate a feeling of pride and safety for women in the city here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:24 IST
UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women's safety campaign, in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said the movement of women police personnel in Lucknow will inculcate a feeling of pride and safety for women in the city here. The Governor spoke while inaugurating the 'Safe City Project', a 180-day-long campaign under which the police and other departments will work towards safety of women.

In a statement issued here, the UP Raj Bhavan said the Governor flagged off 100 pink scooties and 10 four-wheeler police vehicles. Lucknow is among eight cities in the country selected for the 'Safe City Project'. The central government has approved the project for Lucknow at a total cost of Rs 194 crore with an aim to strengthen security of women in public places.

Patel said, "Crime against women is increasing, and in this scenario, the responsibility of society increases. If the schemes meant for woman are not properly implemented, they will lose their importance. Till such time that women are dependent on others socially or monetarily, they will be exploited. The women have to become empowered." She also said, "There are people with criminal and perverted mindset, who derive pleasure by committing crime. Girls are harassed while going to schools. It is because of these people that women do not feel safe in the family. Police must identify these people, and act before they could commit crime." The UP Governor also said that the responsibility of the universities and educational institutes is not confined only to admission, teaching, examination and results. "Discussions should also be held as to whether the daughters are safe or not, and whether they have information about their rights," she said. Throwing light on the 'Safe City Project', Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Security) Neera Rawat said, "The cost of the projects is shared between the Centre and the state in 60:40 ratio. These vehicles have first-aid kit, flashlights and other facilities. The women personnel will combat crimes against women, which will make them feel secured." PTI NAV HDA

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday withdrew its sealing order for the office of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which was sealed on October 9 over alleged violations of the COVID-19 guidelines. Sarangi, after her office was sealed,...

AFI to hold elections of its office bearers on Oct 31

Athletics Federation of India AFI will elect its office bearers during the in person Annual General Body Meeting on October 31. The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI had in May d...

GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur

Punjab-based realty firm GBP group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to develop a township in Zirakpur. In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial unitsThe township Central ...

Senior citizens in New Delhi district to get services of psychologists, doctors at doorstep

Senior citizens in New Delhi district can now avail of services of psychologists, doctors, legal experts and administrative support at their doorstep during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the administration setting up a dedicated centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020