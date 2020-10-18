Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNUSU starts indefinite sit-in demanding phased return of students to campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the university gate to demand a phased return of students to the campus. They spent the whole night there and have resolved to stage the sit-in until the university administration starts calling students back to the campus. The JNU has formed a panel to work out guidelines on ensure a phased return of students to the campus..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:45 IST
JNUSU starts indefinite sit-in demanding phased return of students to campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the university gate to demand a phased return of students to the campus. On Saturday, the students' union took out the "Unlock JNU March" from the Chandrabhaga Hostel. More than 100 students participated in the march and a subsequent dharna, the JNUSU said.

The march culminated at the North Gate with the dharna staged by students. The march was addressed by JNUSU office-bearers, including its general secretary Satish Chandra, who said, "Students must be allowed inside in a phased manner. Researchers have their submissions in December. Many have their books and laptops in their hostel rooms, which now stand double-locked. How is research even possible without such crucial things? Proper SOP, including testing and quarantine facility, must be ensured by the JNU administration." Students have put up a temporary tent near the main entrance. They spent the whole night there and have resolved to stage the sit-in until the university administration starts calling students back to the campus.

The JNU has formed a panel to work out guidelines on ensure a phased return of students to the campus..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Italy daily COVID-19 cases hit record high as govt eyes new measures

Italy registered 11,705 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the health ministry said, up from the previous record of 10,925 posted the day before, as the government prepares fresh measures to battle a second wave of the disease.Italy was the f...

Droplets of fat fights back against infections, finds study

Droplets of fat inside our cells are helping the bodys own defence system fight back against infection, University of Queensland researchers have discovered. The international collaboration between UQ Institute for Molecular Bioscience rese...

Arvind Kejriwal thanks shopkeepers from across Delhi for joining govt's anti-dengue campaign

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday thanked shopkeepers from across Delhi for joining the government anti-dengue awareness campaign 10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute.The seventh week of the anti-dengue campaign seeks to encourage shopkeepers ...

Mohun Bagan fans flout social distancing norms during victory parade, club says "helpless"

The victory parade following the handing over of I-League trophy to Mohun Bagan on Sunday witnessed gross violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines as more than 50,000 frenzied fans were seen celebrating on the city streets without any visibl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020