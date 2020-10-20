AIM Releases Data Science Education Ranking 2020 for Online Courses in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Data Science 360 - Data Science Specialization course by AnalytixLabs is the top-ranked in the annual data science education ranking conducted by Analytics India Magazine for the year 2020. With the best scores in criteria such as pedagogy, gender diversity, graduation outcomes, mentorship programme, ROI and brand value, the course is leading in terms of student reviews as well. Analytics India Magazine’s annual rankings of data science and analytics programmes in India are an industry benchmark. It has helped thousands of aspiring students and working professionals to select the best institutes to learn or upskill themselves and enter the world of data science. This year’s rankings have taken a different approach, with a broadened approach to a more robust repository of information about various programmes in data science and analytics.

This ranking on online analytics and data science programmes in India consists of the courses that are exclusively (100%) online. The ranking has been done across various parameters such as pedagogy, faculty profile and credentials, gender diversity, faculty to student ratio, graduation outcome, external relations, placement assistance, ROI, brand value and student review. Other online programmes that have made it to the list are those by Ivy Proschool, Edvancer, online programmes by WileyNXT, Inventateq, JanBask Training, Board Infinity, 360 DigiTMG and Amity Future Academy.

The list of top courses according to the areas below: • Data Science 360 - Data Science Specialization Course by AnalytixLabs • Data Science With Machine Learning And Deep Learning Certification Course by Ivy Proschool • Full-Stack Data Science With AI ML by AnalytixLabs • PG Program In Data Science - UPES by Edvancer • IIML Wiley Executive Program In Business And Data Analytics by WileyNXT • IIML Wiley Executive Program In Data-Driven Product Management by WileyNXT • IIML Wiley Executive Program In Analytics For F&A Professionals by WileyNXT • Data Science Master Course by JanBask Training • Post Graduate Diploma In Business Analytics & Intelligence by Amity Future Academy • Data Science Online Course with Certification by Inventateq • Data Science Course Training by Excelr • Business Analytics/Certificate In Data Science by IMS Proschool • Learning Path In Data Science by Board Infinity • Full-Stack Data Scientist by 360 DigiTMG • Post Graduate Program In Data Science by Amity Future Academy The rankings are a result of an extensive process including steps such as carrying out a detailed survey to get the best information from the institutes, follow-ups made on missing and incorrect data, checks on the authenticity and correctness of data and then a detailed ranking is carried out. Bhasker Gupta, CEO & Founder, AIM said, “Data Science academic rankings are the only comprehensive rankings on academic institutions in the analytics and data science domain that judges the best-in-class training institutes and courses across their core offerings. These are quantitative and numbers-driven to provide a clear picture of how they compare against each other. With these rankings, we aim to provide the best picture of the online courses available for professionals and students to dive into the data science domain.” The data science annual rankings by AIM publicly releases the ranking methodology and survey data received from all the institutes public, to make these rankings transparent and unbiased.

Read the complete ranking here. https://analyticsindiamag.com/aim-data-science-education-ranking-2020-top-online-courses-in-india/ About Analytics India Magazine Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, and big data by highlighting the innovations and players in the field. Analytics India Magazine has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leveraged for future impact.

Read more about AIM: www.analyticsindiamag.com.