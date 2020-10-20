Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talent not tied to money: Kejriwal on Delhi govt school students' performance in NEET, JEE

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said many students of Delhi government schools from a humble economic background have qualified in the NEET and JEE, and asserted that talent is not tied to money.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:59 IST
Talent not tied to money: Kejriwal on Delhi govt school students' performance in NEET, JEE
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said many students of Delhi government schools from a humble economic background have qualified in the NEET and JEE, and asserted that talent is not tied to money. He said money will not be a problem for the successful students in getting higher education as the Delhi government has arranged for scholarships and loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for them.

A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, while 443 have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), with 53 of them being eligible for a direct admission to IITs, the chief minister said. Of the 569 students who have qualified in the NEET, 379 (67 per cent) are girls, he added.

There are 37 students who have secured ranks in the top 10,000 (category ranks) in the NEET. Twenty-nine students from a Delhi government school in Moladband, 24 from a Yamuna Vihar school and 23 from a Noor Nagar school have qualified in the NEET, he said. Forty-eight students of Delhi government schools have scored over 520 marks out of 720 in the NEET, with Tamanna Goel bagging the 11th rank.

Goel's father is jobless while her mother works as a domestic help in neighbourhood houses, Kejriwal said. The father of Khush Garg, who has scored 680 marks, is a small shopkeeper, he added. Vidhi Gupta from SKV, GT Road, Shahdara, whose father works in a small private firm, has scored 691 marks with an all-India rank of 212.

In the JEE, five students of RPVV, Paschim Vihar have qualified for the IITs. Ayush Bansal, whose father works at a bookshop, has bagged the 189th rank in the JEE, the chief minister said. Nikhil, who got the 678th rank, has been offered aerospace engineering in IIT-Bombay and his father repairs cycles. Garvit Batra bagged the 1,228th rank and his father is an airconditioner mechanic, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said it is his firm belief that good education can eradicate poverty from the country in one generation itself. The success stories of these students, coming from such a humble background, will inspire many more children to do well, he said. "I am apprising you about these students and their background because talent is not determined by money. If given an equal opportunity and the right to quality education, children from lower-middle class families have the ability to achieve greater heights," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

He said the performance is a testament to how Delhi government schools are undergoing a revolutionary change and students from poor families studying in these schools are paving the way to success for themselves. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said students of the Delhi government schools have made the city proud with their performance in the advanced JEE and NEET. Many of these students will be the first doctor or engineer in their families, he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's regions impose patchwork restrictions to tame COVID surge

Italys southern Campania region said on Tuesday it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Italian government imposed a n...

EXCLUSIVE-Process to elect ICC war crimes prosecutor stalls amid U.S. sanctions

Washingtons decision to impose financial sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is overshadowing the search for her successor, with countries deadlocked over a post that has new visibility as the target of Ame...

Trump heads to battleground Pennsylvania, a day before Obama stumps for Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, a day before former President Barack Obama visits the state to tout his former No. 2 and Trumps Democratic rival in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden. Earl...

Sudan says it has transferred compensation for U.S. bombing victims

Sudan has transferred the compensation it has agreed to pay U.S. victims of militant attacks and their families, paving the way for its reintegration into the global economy after nearly three decades of isolation, the central bank governor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020