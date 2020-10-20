Scoreboard of IPL match: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Scoreboard of IPL match: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI PunjabPTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:35 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7 Shikhar Dhawan not out 106 Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b M Ashwin 14 Rishabh Pant c Agarwal b Maxwell 14 Marcus Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9 Shimron Hetmyer b Shami 10 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of Wickets: 1/25 2/73 3/106 4/141 5/164 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-31-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-28-2, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-30-0, James Neesham 2-0-17-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-24-0.
