Ambedkar university announces 2nd cut-off list, marginal dip in all courses

The candidates from Delhi will need 97 per cent marks for admission in Psychology (Honours). For English, the cut-off for Delhi-based candidates is 95.25 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need 95.75 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:08 IST
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its second cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 98.25 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside the national capital. The candidates from Delhi will need 97 per cent marks for admission in Psychology (Honours).

For English, the cut-off for Delhi-based candidates is 95.25 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need 95.75 per cent. Similarly for BBA, the cut-off for Delhi-based and outside Delhi candidates is 94.25 and 95.25 per cent, respectively. For Economics (Honours), the cut-off is pegged at 95.25 and 96.25, respectively.

AUD is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside the city. The cut-off for other popular courses like History, Mathematics and Sociology stands at 96 per cent, 92.5 per cent and 96.5 per cent.

The admission process is online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic..

