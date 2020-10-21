Left Menu
Development News Edition

GPSC's screening exam for recruitment to be held on Nov 21, 22

The examination had been scheduled to be held on March 29, but was postponed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, GPSC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha said. "In order to expedite the recruitment, the commission has decided to conduct a screening examination on November 21 and 22 to determine candidates qualified to take the main CBRT," he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:26 IST
GPSC's screening exam for recruitment to be held on Nov 21, 22

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Wednesday announced that a screening examination, prior to the computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for junior scale officer (JSO) posts, will be held on November 21 and 22. The examination had been scheduled to be held on March 29, but was postponed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, GPSC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha said.

"In order to expedite the recruitment, the commission has decided to conduct a screening examination on November 21 and 22 to determine candidates qualified to take the main CBRT," he said. The commission had received around 3,600 applications for 22 JSO posts that were advertised in January this year.

Considering the pandemic and the social distancing norms, the commission has decided to introduce a screening examination prior to the main JSO CBRT, Noronha said. For candidates who are unable to clear this exam in the first attempt, only those who score up to five per cent less than the minimum required marks to qualify in their category, will be eligible to sit for a repeat exam on November 28, he added.

Candidates who clear the screening exam can sit for the main CBRT, details of which are uploaded on the GPSC website, he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok skirmish

Scores of yellow-shirted Thai royalists confronted anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday, with both groups shouting at each other and some throwing water bottles and other objects, witnesses said.The royalists had gathered at R...

Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support

Journalist Siddique Kappans family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the...

Shops, retail outlets in TN allowed to function till 10 pm

All shops, restaurants, and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season, and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easin...

Pakistan warns of new lockdown as COVID-19 mortality rate increases by 140 per cent

Pakistans top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people dont stop violating government guidelines, as the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020