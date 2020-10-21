Publication wing of PRCI releases first professional book

ThePublication wing of Public Relations Council of India released its first professional book "Communication Perspectives" on Wednesday. "This book has been mainly brought out to highlight the immense literary knowledge and practical case studies available in the Indian PR sectorandhenceforth reducing our dependency on Foreign Source and material", a PRCI statement said.

Speaking at the function, author M B R Lakshman Rao said PRCI isimpartingknowledge in an informative society, adding, literature is also a form of communication and PRCI can join hands by stretching its activities. KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad said information overload has led to unnecessary trends, which has to be tackled with sensible communication and PRCI has a big role to make it meaningful.

Chairman Emeritus, PRCI, M B Jayaram said "It's yet another milestone in the history of PRCI and our publications are going to be a reference material for future learning in the domain of Public Relations"..