Left Menu
Development News Edition

Collaborate with more universities to widen range of curriculum: Jitendra Singh to IIPA

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) to collaborate with more universities and academic bodies in order to widen the spectrum and range of its curriculum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:56 IST
Collaborate with more universities to widen range of curriculum: Jitendra Singh to IIPA
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) to collaborate with more universities and academic bodies in order to widen the spectrum and range of its curriculum. The IIPA is tasked to equip the public servants with knowledge, skills and behaviour required.

Presiding over the 317th executive council meeting of the IIPA as its new chairman, Singh appreciated the hard work of the institute's faculty and officials, saying their commitment and diligence came out during the difficult times of COVID pandemic when it established a digital classroom for conducting online classes. He said it is not a small achievement that IIPA conducted as many as 14 online training programmes for officers from different services during the lockdown and post-lockdown period, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. Not only this, 62 research projects were also completed during the last one year in spite of COVID constraints, said Singh, the minister of state for personnel. The minister hoped that various state branches and chapters of the IIPA will also take a cue and extend their programmes through both virtual and semi-virtual means. "He also suggested collaboration with more number of universities and academic bodies in order to widen the spectrum and range of IIPA curriculum," the statement said. In his first executive council meeting after taking over as the chairman, Singh made the important announcement that the life membership of IIPA will be thrown open with effect from January 1, 2021, it said. He also called upon more serving officers to take up the membership of IIPA and noted that the government service rules do not forbid a serving official to become a member of IIPA, the statement said.

The post of chairman IIPA had fallen vacant after the demise of T N Chaturvedi, former Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India, on January 5, 2020. Chaturvedi had taken over as chairman of the IIPA in 2004 and continued to hold this position for sixteen years till his death.

The proceedings of the executive council meeting were conducted by S N Tripathi, former secretary in Government of India and presently Director IIPA, who has been hereafter re-designated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IIPA, the statement said. Among the members of the executive council who attended the meeting were Amitab Kant CEO NITI Aayog, Shekhar Dutt former Governor Chhattisgarh, Professor Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor Punjab University and Professor G B Prasad Vice Chancellor Tripura University among others.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's hospitals under major stress as coronavirus cases surge

Europes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic. With case numbers that were brought largely under contr...

Landslide at Indrakeeladri hill ahead of AP CM's visit

Boulders came crashing down the Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada in a landslide on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people, police said. A possible tragedy was averted as the ghat road leading to the historic Kanaka Durga temple wa...

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore 'on tap' TLTRO

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced an on tap Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations TLTRO scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to enable banks to provide liquidity support to a host of sectors, including agriculture, retail, drugs and pharmaceu...

France to reach NATO spending target in 2020, but most allies fall short

France, one of Europes biggest military powers, will reach a NATO spending goal of 2 sought by the United States this year, the alliance said on Wednesday, but most member states still lag behind in a continual sore point for Washington. Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020